Chambers Creek Regional Park serves up dinner and musical comedy, Feb. 23

Join Events on The Edge, the masterminds behind the Murder Mystery Shows, for a special night of interactive comedy theater at its finest.

On Friday, Feb. 23, meet the Biscotti Family of Bayonne, New Jersey, for a hilarious evening of fun, served up family-style at Chambers Creek Regional Park, Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St. W. in University Place.

Become part of the entertainment and show off your musical prowess with original songs, along with a few surprises throughout the evening. Learn special ‘skills’ for family survival, how to perform a proper ‘hit’, and how to survive FBI surveillance – all while laughing your way through a gourmet Italian-style dinner provided by Chambers Bay Grill and no host bar. Learn more at www.piercecountywa.org/4455/Dinner-Theater.

Pre-register by Feb. 16 to reserve your spot. Cost is $59 per adult (21 and over event). Tickets will not sold at the door and seats are limited, so register online today or call 253-798-4141.