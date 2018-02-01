9th Annual Cops v. Teachers Charity Basketball Game, March 29

On Thursday, March 29, 2018 our Lakes High School Key Club in conjunction with Kiwanis Club of Clover park, will host our 9th annual Cops Vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game. Police officers throughout Pierce County (Lakewood, Puyallup, Bonney Lake, Fife, Dupont, and Tacoma), and Teaching Staff/Administration from local school districts will come together and play a charity game of basketball in support of a worthy cause.

In 2009, four Lakewood Police Officers and one Pierce County Officer paid the ultimate price protecting our community. Because of this unfortunate tragedy, our school and local community came together to honor each of these officers’ lives, sacrifices, and dedication, by supporting their families during this most stressful time. The response was overwhelming, and the beginning of an annual event was born.

This year we ask that you join us in supporting Madison Middleton. Maddie is the true definition of the word “fighter” and teaches us all that life is worth living, and to never give up. Maddie is a fourth-grade student at Tyee Park Elementary in Lakewood. All her life she has battled a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). Having HLHS, means that Maddie’s heart was not developed correctly at birth and her heart cannot pump oxygen rich blood properly. For the last two years, this has required Maddie to be on an oxygen tank, and in her 10 short years, she has undergone 4 open heart surgeries and many other medical procedures. As you can imagine, the medical cost has placed an emotional and financial burden on the family.

We are asking local businesses, schools, and community for your support. This support may come in the form of cash donations, and/or gift basket donations for our raffle. We are asking that donations be made on or before March 10, 2018, and donations be dropped off at Lakes High School or contact made using the email below for us to pick up donation. All proceeds from this event will support Madison and her family. If you have questions, or need additional information, please call or e-mail us. On behalf of Lakes High School Key Club, and Kiwanis of Clover Park, we thank you in advance for your support.