Together, for Students launches new community engagement focus in CPSD

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Imagine what students could achieve if they truly felt supported by a community fully committed to their overall success.

This is the premise behind an exciting event to announce a new emphasis in Clover Park School District (CPSD) on community engagement to support student success. Together, for Students launches on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and is a free, “one-time only and don’t miss” event featuring award-winning champion of public education, and the author of Schools Cannot Do It Alone Jamie Vollmer and Lakes High School graduate and Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Zach Banner.

All community members are invited to Together, for Students, which begins at 6 p.m. at Clover Park Technical College’s McGavick Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW in Lakewood.

A 12-member, community-led Community Engagement Leadership Team (CELT), who will spearhead the Together, for Students effort, will be announced.

“We want to change the way we invest in our students as a district and community,” said Marty Schafer, president of the CPSD Board of Directors. “We will build an environment where families, community and schools engage together to support students. The board believes that when family, community partners and schools work together, students are positioned for a successful future.”

Together, for Students is an opportunity for community partners, local residents and education supporters to shift the way the school district and community support students.

“We want to interact and obtain feedback and suggestions from community members and supporters,” explained Schafer.