The Humane Society hopes you’ll fill the Little Red Wagon with Pet Food at the Miranda Lambert concert

TACOMA, WA – Miranda Lambert and Live Nation are bringing Lambert’s “Fill the Little Red Wagon” pet food drive to Tacoma as part of her concert on February 1st at the Tacoma Dome.

Lambert encourages those who are attending her “Livin’ Like Hippies” concert to bring dog, cat, or rabbit food, treats, gift cards, or donations for the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Donors can enter a drawing for a chance to upgrade a pair of tickets and receive a pair of meet and greet passes! Look for the Humane Society tent and the little red wagon near the main entrance to the Tacoma Dome to drop off your donation and enter the drawing!

Donations help the Humane Society serve more than 8,000 animals at our facility each year and many more animals in the community through our Pet Food Pantry. Special thanks to Miranda Lambert and Live Nation!

For more information, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org or facebook.com/TacomaHumane/