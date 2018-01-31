The fight against opioids takes center stage on Friday in Pierce County

Leaders from the fields of health care, judicial, law enforcement, education and substance abuse, will gather with elected officials at the University of Washington, Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 2 to provide input and feedback on strategies that will address the opioid crisis across Pierce County.

The Pierce County Opioid Summit, an invitation-only event, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Washington, Tacoma – William W. Phillip Hall. The summit comes on the heels of several months of work by the Pierce County Opioid Task Force, led by Pierce County Councilmember Derek Young. The group drafted an action agenda, and is seeking input on strategies that can be adopted locally to help address the opioid crisis.

“The Pierce County Council took the first step and declared an opioid crisis in Pierce County last year. This summit is a small part of the action behind that declaration,” said Councilmember Derek Young.

Speakers will include Senator Maria Cantwell, Congressman Derek Kilmer, Caleb Banta-Green, PhD, a renowned expert on opioids and Penny LeGate, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and former KIRO TV anchor, who founded the Marah project in honor of her daughter who died of a heroin overdose. The agenda can be found here.