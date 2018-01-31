Tacoma Link to run extended hours for Miranda Lambert Concert

Sound Transit will operate extended hours to accommodate crowds leaving the Miranda Lambert concert on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Tacoma Dome.

The last northbound Tacoma Link train Thursday will depart the Tacoma Dome Station at 11:48 p.m. The last southbound Tacoma Link train will leave Theater District Station at 12:00 midnight.

ST Express will also have a bus on standby for concert goers who need transportation back to Seattle after the show.

The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Complete train and bus schedules are available at www.soundtransit.org/event-service.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for Tacoma Link, ST Express, Sounder Seattle-Everett, Sounder Seattle-Lakewood or Link light rail. Rider alerts can inform you about special service to events, alert you to holiday schedule changes and help you plan your trip around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.