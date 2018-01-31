Abigail McMillan serves as page for Sen. Steve O’Ban

Abigail McMillan, an 8th grader at Curtis Junior High School spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Abigail was one of 18 students who served as Senate pages for the third week of the 2018 legislative session.

She was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban. Sen. O’Ban serves Pierce County.

“Abigail did a great job at paging. It’s great to see teens of all ages getting involved in the legislative process” said Sen. O’Ban.

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“We got to see some of the things the senators wrote to one another and it’s cool to see [that] they have big opinions and they feel this way about it; it’s funny to see how this will affect our future” said Abigail.

Abigail enjoys water polo, reading, writing, sketching, and playing the clarinet in band.

Abigail, 14, is the daughter of Chad and Star McMillan of University Place, Washington.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/