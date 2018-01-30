Pierce Softball Will Be Hosting a Fundraiser At Buffalo Wild Wings. – Pierce College Athletics

Pierce Softball is holding a fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings in Puyallup on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. The event will run from 11 a.m. – midnight that day. The softball team is just hoping for you to show up and eat! The softball team will receive 10% of anyone bill where some one mentions, “Pierce Raider Softball.”

Buffalo Wild Wings is located at 13215 Meridian E. on Puyallup’s south hill. If you have any questions on the event, please call Buffalo Wild Wings at 253-845-5672.

The evening of February 9th will include the “Opening Ceremony” of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea starting at 5 p.m. that evening on NBC. Come watch the event in the TV filled restaurant.

Pierce College Raiders Softball recently postponed a fundraiser at Applebee’s restaurant. The team will also have the breakfast event soon.

If you have tickets to the event, please hang onto your tickets. We will soon provide you with a new date. If you have any questions on either event, please contact Amber Coburn at acoburn@pierce.ctc.edu.

