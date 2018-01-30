Pierce College HSEM professor graduates from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy

Pierce College Homeland Security Emergency Management (HSEM) Prof. Jason Junkens recently became one of the few people in the nation to complete each of FEMA’s three emergency management academies. Junkens recently graduated from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy, completing a full curriculum that supports the advancement of the emergency management profession at strategic policy and executive leadership levels.

The Executive Academy provides the opportunity to work collaboratively, share best practices and participate in exercises with other senior leaders facing similar challenges. The academy is for senior executives at the pinnacle of their careers, and it is the final phase of FEMA’s Emergency Management Professional Program.

He says the experience will help him guide his students on their journey to develop their own careers in HSEM. The program at Pierce College provides students with real-life experience in the industry. With the help of experienced industry professionals, graduates can leave the program armed with the hands-on experience employers demand, Junkens said.

“Students in the program at Pierce College are able to take advantage of resume-building opportunities,” Junkens said. “Employers in this field have very high expectations, and our program is designed to meet them.”

Pierce College offers a 24-credit certificate, associate degree and bachelor of applied science degree in HSEM. The BAS in HSEM is a competitive program that currently accepts 25 to 30 students each year. The program is offered through a hybrid format, featuring courses that are both in-person and online.

To learn more about the program, visit the department web page.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.