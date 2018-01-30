New traffic signal system to be activated Jan. 31 at Waller Road East and 128th Street East

A new traffic signal system will be activated on Jan. 31 at the intersection of Waller Road East and 128th Street East to improve intersection operations.

The intersection has been widened to accommodate left turn lanes in all four directions. Currently, this intersection is an all-way stop.

Crews previously increased the size of the nearby Clover Creek stormwater detention pond and installed water quality treatment facilities along 128th Street East. Foundations and electrical cabinets for the traffic signal system were also installed.

Paved shoulders were added along 128th Street East and the south portion of Waller Road East. Crosswalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act were also installed.

Northwest Cascade, Inc. is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $1,515,000. The project is funded by County Road Funds.

A project webpage is available here.