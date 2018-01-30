Learn about Tacoma Public Schools’ plan for property near Blueberry Park

Tacoma Public Schools is hosting three community meetings to discuss the potential sale of 24 parcels of property located at the corner of East D Street and East 80th Street in Tacoma. The property is a chair-shaped collection of parcels connected to the west and south sides of the area commonly known as Blueberry Park. Most of these parcels are unbuildable because of wetlands.

TPS Community Meetings

Where: Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 7615 A St., Tacoma

When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6

Details: Representatives from Tacoma Public Schools and Green Harbor Communities will be available to discuss the current plan, answer questions, and receive input on the current ideas.

More information

TPS is considering selling the bulk of the parcels to Green Harbor Communities, a small, local, craft development corporation specializing in the construction of “green-built” cottage homes. Their goal is to provide affordable housing while preserving environmentally sensitive areas. GHC’s proposal includes building 22 cottage homes as part of the Phase 1 construction. These cottage homes will range in size from 800 to 1,200 square feet. Common amenities, such as walking trails, play areas, and community gardens will be incorporated into the final layout of the development. In order to leave stands of native vegetation, the roads and trails would meander through the neighborhood. Homes would features small yards and covered front porches.

The district is also working with Metro Parks Tacoma on an agreement regarding the north-western portion of the property that includes some blueberry bushes and trails associated with Charlotte’s Blueberry Park.

The 24 Pierce County Tax Parcels in question are:

0320284007, 0320284011, 0320284112, 0320284014, 0320284016, 0320284035, 0320284058, 0320284062, 0320284063, 0320284064, 0320284065, 0320284066, 0320284067, 0320284139, 0320284220, 0320284221, 0320284222, 0320284223, 0320284224, 0320284225, 0320284226, 0320284227, 0320284228, 0320284233