JBLM late-night mortar training Feb. 1-2

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct mortar training Thursday, February 1, 2018, 12:01 a.m. through Friday, February 2, 2018, 11:59 p.m. using 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars.

One special operations units is scheduled to conduct mortar training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 12:01 a.m., Thursday through midnight Friday. Members in the local community can expect to hear mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Questions or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.