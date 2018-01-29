What’s Next for Tacoma?

Tacoma, Wash. – Tacoma’s development has impacts on the surrounding environment. Join Downtown On the Go, as we work through important issues connected to politics, pollution, parking, and equity with local leaders, experts, and community leaders. For the 8th year, the 2018 Friday Forum Series will focus on the connection between our changing City, the surrounding environment, and the people who are most affected by these shifts.

On Feb. 2, 2018 from Noon – 1 p.m., Tanisha Jumper, Program Manager for Tacoma 2025 and Acting Director of Media & Communications at the City of Tacoma, will moderate a discussion with Mayor Victoria Woodards, Councilmember Ryan Mello, Councilmember Chris Beale, and Councilmember Lillian Hunter in the Pantages Theater Lobby.

Tacoma is changing quickly, and our elected leaders will shape how our City meets the challenges and opportunities of urban development, environment, and equity. Panelists will tell us what they are working on to create a more connected and sustainable Tacoma.

This forum is part a four-part series that will investigate other topics that include:

Forums are free and open to the public. The remainder of the forums will take place at Urban Grace. Thank you to Puget Sound Starts Here for supporting our work and elevating the conversation around stormwater, transportation, and equity.

Downtown On the Go is the transportation advocate and resource for downtown Tacoma. Friday Forums bring together local leaders, experts, and the community to talk about transportation issues facing Tacoma and our region.

For those who cannot attend, join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #DOTGForum and following @downtownonthego.