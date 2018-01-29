The Raiders Baseball team was very happy with the incredible support they received from the community last night. The team ended up grossing over $42,000 in the 7th Annual Baseball Dinner Auction last night supported by the Pierce Foundation.

This event broke records for amount raised and number of people attending, which was a sell out. The team also had more sponsors than they have had in the past. Here are the sponsors at the event:

Grand Level Sponsors (Above $1000.00): 4 Site Land Surveying, Point Defiance Counseling & Consulting, Washington Rock Quarries, Inc..

Home Run Level Sponsors (Above $500.00): Finance of American Mortgage, HBT Insurance, Parker Pacific, Inc., Pierce College International Education.

Diamond Sponsors (Above $250.00): Application Specialties, Inc., Print NW, Elite Contracting, LLC., Kai’s Trucking, LLC, The Screen Worker, Topside Bar & Grill.

Special Donors: Mary & Stan Harrelson, Brock’s Academy, Matthew & Melissa Myer, The Tieskoetter Family, Denise & Erik Yochum, Anheuser-Busch Sales of Washington.

Also, a special thank you to the Pierce College Foundation and Lancer Catering for your support in this year’s events. We thank all of the sponsors for this event.

The team has worked hard for the auction and is now excited about the opportunity to prepare for their opener on Saturday, Feb. 24 against Edmonds C.C. in Lynnwood, WA. The Raiders will then be home again on Saturday, Feb. 25th for their home opener vs. Olympic College at 10:00 a.m. in a doubleheader at Mt. Tahoma H.S. Baseball Field. Let’s play some baseball….

Source: Pierce Foundation’s 7th Annual Baseball Dinner Auction is a Hit! – Pierce College Athletics