New Health Department Website Launches

TACOMA, Wash.—The new tpchd.org is here. The online home for Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department represents a nearly year-long effort to re-imagine our website with the customer in mind. The result is an upgraded website that is more accessible, mobile and tablet friendly, and easier for our customers to find what they’re looking for.

“Our website is our public face and perhaps the only interaction many customers will have with our agency,” said Edie Jeffers, communications and community outreach manager. “Using web design best practices, we incorporated ideas from our customers, staff, Board of Health, and other stakeholders to improve the user experience no matter who you are or how you access the site,” she said.

Access for all

Features that promote accessibility for everyone, including people with disabilities or language or comprehension challenges, include:

Readability—The content is written to an eighth-grade reading level.

Languages—Users can instantaneously translate page content into other languages. The translation button is prominent at the top of every page.

Visual communication—More icons, photos, and other imagery help convey meaning regardless of literacy, language, or visual impairment.

Visual impairment tools—Readers can change font size. Images and videos have descriptive alternative text. Content is optimized for visual impairment assistance tools such as screen readers.

Mobile friendly—Content resizes to fit all screens and devices.

Read more about accessibility on our site at www.tpchd.org/accessibility.

Other site improvements

We make it easier to get what you need from home—or your office. The Health Department expanded and improved online offerings. You can:

View inspection reports for food establishments (eco.tpchd.org/#/pa1/search).

Submit complaints related to sewage (eco.tpchd.org/#/subm0/1), food safety (eco.tpchd.org/#/subm1/1), foodborne illness (www.tpchd.org/reportfoodborneillness), and more.

Submit and pay for septic system and water program applications (eco.tpchd.org/#/home).

View the status of submitted applications and related records (eco.tpchd.org/#/pa2/search).

Make a public records request (www.tpchd.org/publicrecords).

You can also:

Get your food worker card (www.tpchd.org/foodworkercard).

Order a birth or death certificate (www.tpchd.org/certificates).

Submit report of septic system application for home sales (forms.tpchd.org/o_and_m/).

Stay up-to-date on important public health issues with our Reliable Source Blog. Sign up to receive updates (www.tpchd.org/notify).

Provide feedback using the option on all internal pages.

Customers can expect to see more online services in the future such as submitting applications for food establishments.

About Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department: Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s mission is to protect and improve the health of all people and places in Pierce County. As part of our mission, the Health Department tackles known and emerging health risks through policy, programs and treatment in order to protect public health. We are one of only 163 accredited health departments in the country and among six in the state to have met or exceeded the Public Health Accreditation Board’s quality standards. Learn more at www.tpchd.org.