Join Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Theater for An Evening of Films

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Theater is hosting a special evening of original films written, produced and featuring Pierce College students and faculty. An Evening of Films from the Pierce College Community takes place Feb. 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature six to eight short films, with a team of about 12 actors. Director Fred Metzger has been teaching filmmaking courses for about 15 years now, and is looking forward to telling stories on screen during this special event. The diverse team of actors involved in the production are well equipped to take on this creative challenge.

“I was struck by the extreme level of talent in our cast,” Metzger said. “Every one of our actors has what it takes to make this event a success. It has been a raw, beautiful experience creating these films.”

An Evening of Films from the Pierce College Community takes place Feb. 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door. Tickets are free for Pierce College students with identification, and $5 for general admission.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.