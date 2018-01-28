U.P. City Council Amends Sign Code

At its Jan. 2 meeting, the City Council passed revisions to the sign code which are now in effect. These changes are designed to find a balance among multiple goals which requires a carefully drafted sign code. These goals include: promoting economic development; creating an attractive community; providing a reasonable means to locate businesses; protecting life, health and general welfare; minimizing sign clutter; allowing appropriate sign types and sizes for land uses in various zone districts; recognizing free speech rights; and protecting property values.

Over the last year and a half, the Planning Commission and City Council discussed amendments to the sign code that would address these issues without undoing the progress the City has made since incorporation on reducing sign clutter to create a more attractive community.

The City Council directed the Planning Commission to review where signs are to be regulated and to review regulations applicable to specialty sign types, such as: real estate and open house signs; off-premise signs; window signs; banners and other temporary signs; electronic message centers; and billboards. A 2015 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court required sign codes throughout the United States be reviewed for compliance with the First Amendment.

Although the maximum size and height of signs and construction standards did not change, the number of, and duration of, posting for commercial and non-commercial temporary signs was increased to promote business sales and recognize free speech rights. These amendments include clarification on how window signs are regulated and include limits on the amount of window masking allowed.

Electronic Message Centers (also known as changing message signs), were previously only allowed in the Neighborhood Commercial Zone. They are now also allowed in the Community Commercial Zone subject to illumination and other standards to moderate their impact. Digital Signs are now allowed in all commercial zones, also subject to illumination and other standards to lessen their impact. Billboards are considered non-conforming signs and cannot be replaced if they are removed. There is no program to require their removal.

Sign permits may be required depending on the sign type, so check with the City prior to installing signs to make sure you meet the standards. For questions regarding the sign code, contact the City at 253.566.5656 or at www.CityofUP.com.