Lakewood’s economy is bustling

Building continues and Lakewood is pleased to welcome a number of new businesses. Here’s a sampling of what’s open and significant projects in the works.

Now open: New restaurants

Now open: Retail, hospitality, industrial, healthcare and wholesale

The 467,000 square foot warehouse in Woodbrook is under construction. Completion is expected in April of this year. What else is new? Ft Steilacoom Park Pavilion, CPTC Advanced Manufacturing Technology building, O’Reilly Auto Parts in Tillicum, and a new middle school at the Alice Mann property are all upcoming projects for the City!