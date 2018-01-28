Lakewood’s economy is bustling

Building continues and Lakewood is pleased to welcome a number of new businesses. Here’s a sampling of what’s open and significant projects in the works.
Now open: New restaurants
- Firehouse Subs, 5700 100th St SW
- Jack in the Box, 11023 Bridgeport Way SW
- Hop Jacks, 5821 Main St SW
- Happy Teriyaki, 6007 100th St SW
- Gyro Shack, 10519 Bridgeport Way SW
- MOD Pizza, 10427 Gravelly Lake Dr SW
- Chipotle Grill, 10427 Gravelly Lake Dr SW
- Smokin’ Zee’s BBQ, 8813 Edgewater Dr SW
Now open: Retail, hospitality, industrial, healthcare and wholesale
- Pacific Air, 8607 Durango St SW
- North Harbor Physical Therapy, 8524 Steilacoom Blvd SW
- Electrolux, 3401 96th St SW
- Welcher’s Gun Shop & Indoor Range
- Direct Export, 10903 South Tacoma Way
- Franciscan Orthopedic & Sports, 11311 Bridgeport Way SW
- Marriott TownePlace Suites
- Evergreen Wholesale Tires, 8802 Durango St SW
The 467,000 square foot warehouse in Woodbrook is under construction. Completion is expected in April of this year. What else is new? Ft Steilacoom Park Pavilion, CPTC Advanced Manufacturing Technology building, O’Reilly Auto Parts in Tillicum, and a new middle school at the Alice Mann property are all upcoming projects for the City!
Leave a Reply