The city of Lakewood and its police chief will appeal a $15.1?million federal jury verdict awarded this summer for the 2013 shooting death of a 30-year-old unarmed black man killed on his front porch in front of his son by a SWAT team sniper.

The notice of appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco was filed just days after U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein swept aside motions for a new trial and other relief in a blistering, 69-page opinion that found ample evidence for a jury to conclude that Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro and two officers under his command — Sgt. Brian Markert and Officer Michael Wiley — acted outrageously, unreasonably and with malice and callous indifference to the life of Leonard Thomas.

Read more: Lakewood to appeal $15M verdict in police shooting of unarmed man | The News Tribune