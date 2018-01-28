Dry weather needed to finish asphalt paving and reopen ramp

TACOMA – Contractor crews replacing the original pavement on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome need several nights of dry weather to finish paving and striping on a section of southbound I-5 and nearby State Route 7 and I-705 ramps. Once the work is finished, the southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 will reopen.

The work requires multiple overnight ramp closures. Nighttime drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes. Signed detours are in place for all overnight ramp closures.

Monday, Jan. 29

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will be detoured through the Portland Avenue exit and across the new Puyallup River Bridge. Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with all lanes detoured at midnight. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Bay Street to Portland Avenue. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Feb. 2

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Additional lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between M Street to South 38th Street and on the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.