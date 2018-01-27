Tacoma Musical Playhouse Presents A Fundraiser – Wine & Chocolate – My Way!

Tacoma (January 29th, 2018): Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) announces their fundraiser, Wine and Chocolate-My Way.

Enjoy the elegant music of Grand concert pedal Harpist Twyla Eddins while trying locally crafted chocolate port, sparkling and red wines paired with decadent chocolates – all to delight your senses and palate. Each attendee will receive a TMP logo wine glass to take home, and the chance to win various raffle items valued at $50 to $250. All event proceeds to benefit the many programs at TMP!

The Wine & Chocolate event follows our Sunday 2:00 pm show My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra. Tickets to My Way can be purchased separately by calling TMP’s Box Office at 253-565-6867, or at tmp.org.

(This event is 21+. IDs will be checked at the door.)

Where?

Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406 | 253-565-6867

When?

Sunday February 11, 2018 from 4:30-6:30pm

Ticket Prices?

$25 per person (Price includes TMP logo wine glass.)