Lakewood’s Transportation updates

Gravelly Lake Drive (100th Street to Bridgeport Way): Suspension was lifted mid week for the contractor to install signal poles at the intersection of Gravelly Lake and Mt. Tacoma drives. Traffic control will be in place into the next two weeks as work continues to raise mast arms. Expect significant traffic delays when this happens with at least one police officer providing traffic control at the intersection. The signals are tentatively scheduled to go live the week of Feb. 5. Once the old signal is down, the job will be suspended until weather improves for paving.

Roadway Safety Improvement Project (40th & 96th Streets): The project was awarded to Axum General Construction, Inc. at the City Council’s Jan. 2, 2018 meeting. A preconstruction meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8, and construction is tentatively scheduled to start at the end of February.

59th Avenue Overlay (Main to 100th Streets): Design has begun. There is a tentative late April date to advertise for bids. Construction will be performed at night to avoid conflict with local businesses and the Lakewood Farmers Market, etc.

Dekoven Drive traffic calming: Start of construction is estimated for mid February. The proper paperwork has been provided and is now being processed.

John Dower Road: Contractor Ceccanti finished saw cutting the curb. Subcontractor Amaya completed its electrical conduit installation. ROAD CLOSURE: The road will be closed to through traffic starting Mondaymorning when paving begins.

Phillips Road: Contractor Ceccanti finished saw cutting the curb and subcontractor Amaya finished its electrical conduit installation.