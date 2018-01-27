Lakewood recognized for its financial reporting

The city recently received the Government Finance Officers Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for FY 2016 – the first year the city published this report.

The report provides an overview of the city’s financial position including sources of revenue and expenditures as well as economic information about the community. It is published to increase public awareness around the city’s financial condition.

From GFOA:

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Report is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports. In order to receive this award, a government must publish a Popular Annual Financial Report, whose contents conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability, and reader appeal. This award is valid for a period of one year only.

Lakewood will continue to produce this report and submit annually to GFOA to determine its eligibility for another award.

The city also received the following awards for first time submittals: