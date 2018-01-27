CWA names first Associate Head of School

Tacoma, Wash. — Following a competitive search process, Charles Wright Academy is pleased to announce the hiring of Greg Bamford as the school’s first Associate Head of School for Strategy and Innovation.

“Greg is an extraordinarily talented educator and innovative thinker. He will elevate the work we are doing at CWA to become educational thought leaders. I am very excited to have his strategic thinking in our learning community,” said Head of School Matt Culberson.

