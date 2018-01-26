Pierce County Library System welcomes new branch managers

TACOMA – Pierce County Library System welcomes two branch managers to serve South Hill and Parkland-Spanaway communities. Alice Darnton will manage the South Hill Pierce County Library and Tim Sage will lead the team at the Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library.

“We are excited to have Alice and Tim on board,” said Georgia Lomax, Pierce County Library System executive director. “These librarians bring a wealth of knowledge through their extensive library experience and a desire to help their teams succeed. Their enthusiasm to be a part of the communities they are serving definitely helps build on our commitment to spark success throughout the county.”

A Washington native, Darnton began volunteering in her local library as a teenager. She earned an English degree from Western Washington University and graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Master of Library and Information Science degree in 2010. Darnton most recently worked with McMinnville Public Library near Portland, Oregon.

“I love working in libraries because I enjoy making a positive difference in people’s lives for both individuals and staff,” said Darnton.

Sage also began his work in libraries as a teen, starting as a page putting books on shelves in high school. Sage is a Michigan native who spent 23 years with Grand Rapids Public Library. After visiting the Pacific Northwest a number of times, he was eager for the opportunity to call the area home.

“I am all about learning new information and exploring new surroundings,” said Sage. “I look forward to learning about the Parkland-Spanaway community.”