Long Range Planning Makes for Great Facilities for Students and Staff of Steilacoom schools

Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors and Executive Team began the process of developing a comprehensive facilities improvement plan last school year. The District developed a participatory and transparent process for community members to contribute to long-range facilities planning.

The Long-Range Capital Facilities Planning Committee is represented by a variety of stakeholders and provides thoughtful direction for current and future planning of facilities and land. Factors considered by the committee in the long-range capital facilities vision are: school capacity, enrollment, demographics, financial data, technology, safety and security standards, and facility condition assessment data. The committee will be working to identify major maintenance projects in alignment with community and school priorities.

On Monday, January 22, 2018, thirty community and staff representatives attended the first in a series of monthly meetings to address the needs of the District through the long-range facility planning process. The completed plan will be presented to the School Board in January 2019.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves 3,200 students in the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island and portions of unincorporated Pierce County.