How to meet the needs of your growing community?

Costs to operate and maintain Pierce County Library System’s services and libraries are increasing at a faster and higher than revenues. Population surges and significant use have outgrown many library buildings. With this growth, the public’s request and expectation for services have been rising, too.

The Library System has out-lived the re-authorized levy voters passed in 2006, and the Library met or surpassed all promises from the levy. The Library projected the 2006 levy would meet service needs for up to six years. The Library has stretched that funding for 12 years.

In the past 12 years, the population in the Library’s service area has grown by 82,000 people.

Since 2009 the gap between service needs and available funding averaged about $2 million a year, for a total of $20 million.

Attend an open house and share your ideas about the library services you want, value, and need. At the open houses, Library leaders will talk about options to manage the funding issue, which might include reducing services or asking voters to increase taxes to maintain services.

Open houses at Pierce County Libraries:

Saturday, Feb. 3, 12-2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 3-5 .m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

except Tillicum Pierce County Library at 1-3 p.m.

Take a brief survey and select your top priority services.

Thank you for your ideas.

More information: librarypriorities.pcls.us.