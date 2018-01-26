Congressman Heck’s “Valentines for Veterans” expands to include first responders

Submitted by Congressman Denny Heck’s Office

For the sixth annual Valentines for Veterans Drive, Congressman Denny Heck (WA-10) is encouraging students of all ages around the South Sound to pen and design valentines for local first responders as well as veterans. The cards are one way to say to these heroes, “thank you for your service and for keeping us safe.”

Congressman Heck and his office will then deliver the cards to veterans organizations and first responder work stations on Valentine’s Day.

“Students in the South Sound have big hearts, and they do an amazing job on their valentines every year,” Heck said. “This is one small way to give our heroes a new keepsake for their desk or fridge illustrating our appreciation for how they protect and serve this community.”

Students of all grade levels and ages are welcome to participate.

The following schools in the South Sound have signed on to provide valentines:

PIERCE COUNTY

Aylen Junior High School (Puyallup School District)

Brouillet Elementary (Puyallup School District)

Cherrydale Primary School (Steilacoom Historical School District)

Cougar Mountain Middle School (Bethel School District)

Edgerton Elementary (Puyallup School District)

Hillside Elementary (Clover Park School District/Joint Base Lewis-McChord)

Maplewood Elementary (Puyallup School District)

Meeker Elementary (Puyallup School District)

Midland Elementary (Franklin Pierce School District)

Ridgecrest Elementary (Puyallup School District)

Roy Elementary (Bethel School District)

Sunrise Elementary (Puyallup School District)

Wildwood Elementary (Puyallup School District)

Anyone wishing to participate can drop off Valentine’s Day cards at Congressman Heck’s district offices between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, January 25 – February 9. Teachers and school districts can contact the Pierce County office at (253) 533-8332 or the Thurston/Mason County office at (360) 459-8514 to arrange an appointment for large pickups.

The Pierce County office is located in the Lakewood City Hall:

6000 Main Street SW, Suite 3B

Lakewood, WA, 98499

The Thurston/Mason County office is located on the third floor of Lacey City Hall:

420 College Street SE, Third Floor

Lacey, WA 98503