Steilacoom High School Marketing, Management and Business Students Excel in Competition

Steilacoom High School DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) program, led by Mrs. Tina Hayden had an outstanding showing at a recent competition held at Shelton High School. Eleven students qualified for state competition in eight different disciplines. Truly great work by these future professionals.

1st in Business Finance- Vartan Abramyan. 1st in Business Law and Ethics- Rose Williamson, Isabelle Rohrer. 1st in Hotel and Lodging Management- Hannah Sheil

2nd in Entrepreneurship- Rachel Forbes

3rd in Hotel and Lodging Management- Noah Durliat. 3rd in Human Resources- Saterra Gibbon. 3rd in Entrepreneurship- Albert Terailles

4th in Marketing Management- Kevin Snow, Zach Koivisto. 4th in Sports and Entertainment Marketing- Andrew Medina

