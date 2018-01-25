Grammy and Emmy-nominated performer Michael Feinstein coming to Broadway Center for the Performing Arts

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center presents Michael Feinstein: Celebrating the Crooners – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Bing Crosby, & Others at Tacoma’s historic Pantages Theater on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations, to his Emmy-nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series, and concerts spanning the globe – not to mention his work as an educator and archivist -Feinstein’s career over the last three decades has revolved around bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world.

In 2007, Feinstein created the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, Master Classes, and the annual High School Songbook Academy. The summer intensive is open to students from across the country has produced graduates who have gone on to record acclaimed albums and appear on television programs such as NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Feinstein serves on the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Board, an organization dedicated to ensuring the survival, conservation and increased public availability of America’s sound recording heritage.

Feinstein earned his fifth Grammy Award nomination in 2009 for “The Sinatra Project” his album celebrating the music of “Ol’ Blue Eyes.” “The Sinatra Project, Volume II: The Good Life” was released in 2011. He released the albums “The Power of Two” – collaborating with “Glee” and “30 Rock” star Cheyenne Jackson – and “Cheek to Cheek,” recorded with Broadway legend Barbara Cook. Feinstein co-wrote the title song with Dr. Maya Angelou for his album, “We Dreamed These Days.”

His Emmy Award-nominated TV special “Michael Feinstein – The Sinatra Legacy,” aired in 2011. The PBS series “Michael Feinstein’s American Songbook,” was the recipient of the ASCAP Deems-Taylor Television Broadcast Award. His most recent primetime PBS-TV Special, “New Year’s Eve at The Rainbow Room” – written and directed by “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry – aired in 2014. For his nationally syndicated public radio program “Song Travels,” Feinstein interviews and performs alongside of music luminaries such as Bette Midler, Neil Sedaka, Liza Minnelli, and more.

Feinstein was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, where he started playing piano by ear as a 5-year-old. After graduating from high school, he moved to Los Angeles when he was 20. The widow of legendary concert pianist-actor Oscar Levant introduced him to Ira Gershwin in July 1977. Feinstein became Gershwin’s assistant for six years, which earned him access to numerous unpublished Gershwin songs, many of which he has since performed and recorded.

Gershwin’s influence provided a solid base upon which Feinstein evolved into a captivating performer, composer and arranger of his own original music. He also has become an unparalleled interpreter of music legends such as Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Johnny Mercer, Duke Ellington and Harry Warren.

Tickets to Michael Feinstein: Celebrating the Crooners – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Bing Crosby, and Others are on sale now for $39, $59, $79, and $95.

