Coco is Pet of the Week

Sweet Featured Pet Coco has the golden locks of a princess and would make an exceptional cuddle bunny!

Coco is ready to hop into your heart and act as a lap warmer when the weather outside turns frightful.

The one-year-old angora mix will need lots of care and attention to keep her coat looking its best. She loves hop time and her daily supply of greens. Meet her today at the Humane Society — #A523480. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.