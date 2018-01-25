Capital budget means millions for JBLM, Western State, Lakewood, and rest of region

Submitted by Washington House Democrats

Local projects important to the region will finally get the funding they need now that the Legislature has passed the $4 billion capital budget from 2017. Lawmakers were unable to pass the budget due to the then-Senate Republican control of the state senate until an unrelated policy issue was resolved. Thanks to negotiators in both chambers on both sides of the aisle, an agreement was reached and the capital budget was brought to the floor.

The capital budget is the state’s construction budget, funding projects all over Washington, from school construction to conservation efforts in rural areas. Funding for this budget includes over $1 billion in school construction.

Representative Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, fought for $2 million in the capital budget for the JBLM North Clear Zone and $1 million for a new Traumatic Brain Injury center on base, among other projects.

“It took a lot of discussions and tough negotiations but we finally have the funding that our military servicemembers, local community members, and families are counting on for new schools, better facilities, and needed projects,” said Kilduff.

Other projects funded in the budget that Rep. Kilduff voted for include:

$15 million for Western State improvements, maintenance, and repairs,

Nearly $4 million for the Military Department

$3.4 million for renovations at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Cascade Building,

$500,000 to complete the Ponders Water Treatment plant for the Lakewood Water District,

$60,000 to upgrade the Lakewood Playhouse lighting replacement and upgrades,

$53,000 for DuPont Historical Museum renovations,

$31,000 for the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Storage Building, and

$26,000 for the Anderson Island Historical Society Archival Building.

In total, Pierce County is receiving over $203 million in project funding.