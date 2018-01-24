Pierce College’s Softball team is excited about the upcoming 2018 season. They will open their season on Saturday, Feb. 24th in Pasco, WA. at the Pre-Season Tournament. They are working to get ready for the season.

The only issue is that they are short on players for the season. The team currently has eleven players. Now eleven players will help you get through a game, but it is difficult to make it through a long season with only eleven players.

The team has a new head coach, Amber Coburn, who is excited about the season. Coburn took control late and the former head coach got an assistant softball position at NCAA Division II college, Saint Martins University. All of this had an impact for this season on the number of players that received scholarships. Several other players had to quit at the last minute as the season started.

If you are interested in playing this fall, please get in touch with head coach Amber Coburn. The team would like to offer you a tryout. The possibility of a softball scholarship for the rest of the season is a possibility.

The team would like you to tryout immediately so you can get ready for the season. We practice indoors right now in Puyallup. We will begin practicing outside soon at Heritage Field in Puyallup.

If you are interested in playing in 2019, we will be providing scholarships and we are recruiting for next season for players outside of the college. The coaches will be contacting you shortly. Please contact head coach, Amber Coburn at acoburn@pierce.ctc.edu.

Source: Raiders Looking For Softball Players for 2018 Season – Must Be Pierce Student. – Pierce College Athletics