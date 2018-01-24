The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Executive Finance Committee to meet Jan. 25

The agenda packet for the upcoming January 25, 2018 EFC Meeting may be accessed by clicking on the following link: www.piercetransit.org/executive-finance-committee-efc/

