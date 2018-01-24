The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – January 24

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Ki Hwan Choi; Betty Louise Nylander; Vic Wickland; Cereta Ilene Fredrickson; Donald Matt Perry; Susan Kathleen Lee; Estelle Parrish Green.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Nannette Lynn Marsh; Dorothy Ann Mitchell; Thomas John Moriarty: Jeannine Bower; William Edgar Humphries; Ben Wendell Miles; Timothy Mitchell Metcalfe; Brenda Grace Garrison; Bethany Rose Roberts; Gregory LeRoy Williams; Cathryn Rae Knudson; Martin Daris Vanover.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Klemeth Von Becker; Janet (Tops) Merrill (Lester); Gerald Vaughan.

