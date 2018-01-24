Golden Gloves Boxing set for January 27-28 in Tacoma

The Tacoma Athletic Commission ends a year-long celebration of its 75th anniversary this month with its 70th annual Golden Gloves boxing finals at the UPS Fieldhouse on January 27. Produced by the TAC, the “Gloves” will feature nearly 50 top amateur boxers for the 7 p.m. event.

Contestants will include a defending championship team from the Tacoma Boxing Club, a strong contender from the University of Washington boxing team, several participants from Oregon, and Alaska. Defending champions who will return are:

114lbs – Jeremy Morales, 25yo, R&C Boxing (Pasco)

132lbs – Greg Cruz, 25yo, Arcaro Boxing (Seattle)

141lbs – Hector Rendon, 22yo, Tacoma Boxing, received 2017 Golden Boy belt.

201+ Super Heavyweight – Ramel Clasablanca, 27yo, Tacoma Boxing,

There will be keen interest in Ramel Clasablanca the 2017 Eastern Elite (Chattanooga) National Champion and 2017 Runner-up at Elite National Championships (Salt Lake City). Ramel is currently training in Colorado, Springs at USA Boxing’s invitation only training camp. He is training not only with the top amateur boxers in the United States, but joins 49 boxers from Great Britain, New Zealand & Poland. He has been there since January 10 & will return home on January 22 in time for the Tacoma Golden Gloves. Ramel is currently ranked #2 in the nation in his weight class.

Returning to the Fieldhouse again triggers memories of past Tacoma Golden Gloves which began in the Tacoma Armory in the 40s, moved to the Fieldhouse in the 50s, and then to the Tacoma Dome’s Exhibition Hall after it opened in the 1980s.

Prelminary bouts will be held at the Edison Annex, 2109 South 60th Street in Tacoma on Friday January 26 at 7 p.m. with tickets available at the door for $10. Tickets for the January 27 finals at the UPS Fieldhouse are available on line at tickets.pugetsound.edu, at the UPS ticket office 253-879-3100, or at the door. General Admission tickets are $16 for the finals; $28 on the floor.

Tony Anderson, three time TAC President and Golden Gloves committee member will be honored at the championships. Anderson has been a civic and youth sport advocate for over 30 years. His support of amateur boxing as a TAC member has been appreciated.