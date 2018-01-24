TACOMA, WA – Miranda Lambert and Live Nation are bringing Lambert’s “Fill the Little Red Wagon” pet food drive to Tacoma as part of her concert on February 1st at the Tacoma Dome!

To participate, you can drop off your pet food donation benefiting The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County at Tacoma Subaru from Friday, January 19th through Tuesday, January 30th during business hours.

Help fill the BIG red Subaru wagon with wet or dry cat, rabbit, and dog food or treats and you can enter a drawing for one of the 50 pairs of donated tickets to the concert! Out of those 50 lucky winners, one will be chosen to receive an upgraded pair of tickets with meet and greet passes! The drawing will take place on January 30th at 7 p.m. at Tacoma Subaru located at 3838 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409.

Pet food donations help the Humane Society serve more than 8,000 animals at our facility each year and many more animals in the community through our Pet Food Pantry. Special thanks to Bruce Titus Automotive Group for helping collect food for the Fill the Little Red Wagon Pet Food Drive!

For more information, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org.