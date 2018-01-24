Deputy Sheriff Daniel McCartney fundraisers raises $13,340.03

Thin Blue Line USA has made a donation to the Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County raised from their Give Blue Fundraiser; honoring the memory of Deputy Sheriff Daniel McCartney of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Thin Blue Line USA launched a fundraiser to support the family of Deputy Sheriff Daniel McCartney, who was killed in the line of duty on January 8, 2018. Through the sales of Thin Blue Line American Flag Bracelets, a total of $13,340.03 was raised. Thin Blue Line USA produced a video and posted on social media, detailing the tragic event. The video inspired countless testimonies to McCartney in the comments. The donation was made to the Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County to benefit the Daniel McCartney Legacy Fund.

Over the course of 2016 and 2017, Thin Blue Line USA has proudly donated over $330,000 back to law enforcement non-profits. The company sends their deepest thanks to everyone that participated in the fundraiser and wears their Thin Blue Line Bracelet in honor of Deputy McCartney.

For additional information about this fundraiser, please visit:

Deputy Sheriff Daniel McCartney Fundraiser

www.thinbluelineusa.com/blogs/news/remembering-deputy-sheriff-daniel-mccartney-give-blue-xxx-donated