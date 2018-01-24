Community and technical college students selected for Transforming Lives award

The Washington State Association of College Trustees (ACT) will honor 34 community and technical college students as 2018 Transforming Lives award winners at a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 22 in Olympia. The annual award recognizes current students and alumni who overcame barriers to their academic goals. From the winners, five students were selected to be keynote speakers and to receive $500 each.

Theresa (last name withheld), Edmonds Community College

Vanessa Primer, Highline College

Josh Daley, Olympic College

Omar Osman, Seattle Central College

Tracy Fejeran, Spokane Falls Community College

“Each of these students have incredible stories to tell. They speak to the power of our state’s community and technical colleges,” said Bridget Piper, ACT president and a trustee for the Community Colleges of Spokane. “We are so proud of the students honored tonight as well as every student and alumni of our colleges.”

Other Transforming Lives award winners are:

Autumn Arnestad, Bates Technical College

Victor Ramirez, Bellevue College

Amanda Pennell, Bellingham Technical College

MaKinZee Rhodes, Big Bend Community College

LaShanata Sealy, Cascadia College

Yuki Takayama, Centralia College

Nicholas Freese, Clark College

Michael Clarke, Clover Park Technical College

Jeremy Burnham, Columbia Basin College

Hajer Al-Faham, Everett Community College

Amanda Deubert, Grays Harbor College

Samira Shokati, Green River College

Dylan Bell, Lake Washington Institute of Technology

Clinton Howard, Lower Columbia College

Jeffrey Haley, Peninsula College

Max Staples, Pierce College Fort Steilacoom

Erica Myron, Pierce College Puyallup

Carl Harris, Renton Technical College

Jorge Lara Alvarado, North Seattle College

Kaylin Clarke, South Seattle College

Patricia Barnes, Seattle Vocational Institute

Robin Oliver, Shoreline Community College

Valerie McCormack, Skagit Valley College

Sayda Kong, South Puget Sound Community College

Rick Clark, Spokane Community College

Rain Coley, Tacoma Community College

Citaly Gutierrez-Fuentes, Walla Walla Community College

Maria Martinez-Alonzo, Wenatchee Valley College

Nagla Mohamed-Lamin, Whatcom Community College

Amanda Murphy, Yakima Valley College

Each award winner was nominated by the board of trustees at their college.

The awards portion of the event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Red Lion Inn, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive S.W. in Olympia.