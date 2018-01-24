Community and technical college students selected for Transforming Lives award

The Washington State Association of College Trustees (ACT) will honor 34 community and technical college students as 2018 Transforming Lives award winners at a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 22 in Olympia. The annual award recognizes current students and alumni who overcame barriers to their academic goals. From the winners, five students were selected to be keynote speakers and to receive $500 each.
Theresa (last name withheld), Edmonds Community College
Vanessa Primer, Highline College
Josh Daley, Olympic College
Omar Osman, Seattle Central College
Tracy Fejeran, Spokane Falls Community College
“Each of these students have incredible stories to tell. They speak to the power of our state’s community and technical colleges,” said Bridget Piper, ACT president and a trustee for the Community Colleges of Spokane. “We are so proud of the students honored tonight as well as every student and alumni of our colleges.”
Other Transforming Lives award winners are:
Autumn Arnestad, Bates Technical College
Victor Ramirez, Bellevue College
Amanda Pennell, Bellingham Technical College
MaKinZee Rhodes, Big Bend Community College
LaShanata Sealy, Cascadia College
Yuki Takayama, Centralia College
Nicholas Freese, Clark College
Michael Clarke, Clover Park Technical College
Jeremy Burnham, Columbia Basin College
Hajer Al-Faham, Everett Community College
Amanda Deubert, Grays Harbor College
Samira Shokati, Green River College
Dylan Bell, Lake Washington Institute of Technology
Clinton Howard, Lower Columbia College
Jeffrey Haley, Peninsula College
Max Staples, Pierce College Fort Steilacoom
Erica Myron, Pierce College Puyallup
Carl Harris, Renton Technical College
Jorge Lara Alvarado, North Seattle College
Kaylin Clarke, South Seattle College
Patricia Barnes, Seattle Vocational Institute
Robin Oliver, Shoreline Community College
Valerie McCormack, Skagit Valley College
Sayda Kong, South Puget Sound Community College
Rick Clark, Spokane Community College
Rain Coley, Tacoma Community College
Citaly Gutierrez-Fuentes, Walla Walla Community College
Maria Martinez-Alonzo, Wenatchee Valley College
Nagla Mohamed-Lamin, Whatcom Community College
Amanda Murphy, Yakima Valley College
Each award winner was nominated by the board of trustees at their college.
The awards portion of the event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Red Lion Inn, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive S.W. in Olympia.
