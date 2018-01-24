Committee considers O’Ban bill to strengthen laws for patients committed to state institutions

Sen. Steve O’Ban’s legislation stemming from the aborted release of an accused murderer last year received a public hearing today from the Senate Human Services and Corrections Committee.

Senate Bill 6466 would align commitment practices for state hospital patients who are committed to a state hospital following dismissal of violent felony charges – based on incompetency to stand trial – with the commitment practices for patients formerly charged with criminal offenses and committed for criminal insanity.

“It’s unacceptable that patients with a history of profound mental illness and violence, even murder, should be released into a neighborhood, a quarter mile from an elementary school. This legislation is needed to increase public safety,” said O’Ban.

The bill would increase the maximum length of commitment from 180 days to a maximum of up to 10 years or life, depending on the level of felony. Additionally, the bill would also standardize and enhance notice requirements to local law-enforcement officials and crime victims when a state hospital proposes to release a patient who committed a violent felony, sex offense or felony harassment offense, while also creating a procedure for these local officials to request a court review of the proposed release.

O’Ban, R-University Place, is proposing this bill in hopes of preventing the improper release of someone like Lawrence Butterfield, an accused murderer who was almost released into Lakewood by Western State Hospital in September.

Butterfield was committed to WSH as criminally insane in 1977 following charges of assault with intent to kill. He was released and recommitted after being charged with the stabbing death of his roommate in 2010. The Pierce County prosecutor’s office has been unable to prosecute Butterfield for the 2010 death of his roommate because forensic evaluators have determined he is incompetent to stand trial. Butterfield’s scheduled release was revoked after protests from O’Ban, who said SB 6466 would ensure the public safety from dangerous offenders.