TMP – Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical

Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s TMP Family Theater announces its third production for its 2017/18 season, Polkadots: The Cool Kid Musical.
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical is inspired by the Civil Rights Pioneers Ruby Bridges and the Little Rock Nine. It serves as a history lesson reminding us that our differences make us outstanding, not outcasts.
About the Show
Polkadots follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying, to segregated drinking fountains, Lily’s quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship.
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
February 10-18th, 2018
Saturday: February 10th, 11am and 1pm
Saturday: February 17th, 11am
Sunday: February 11th and 18th, 7pm
The Cast
Lily Polkadot: Kiana Norman-Slack
Sky Square: Keoni Dilay
Penelope Square: Corissa DeVerse
Ms. Square: Deanna Martinez
Mama Square: Brittany Henderson
TMP’s Creative Team
Jimmy Shields – Director
Where?
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.
Show Times?
Ticket Prices?
Adults $15.00?
Senior, Military, Students $13.00?
Children (12 & under) $12.00?
Groups of 10 or more $10.00?
All Seating is Reserved?
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at??www.tmp.org.??Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.??
Upcoming TMP Family Theater Productions
Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical?| March 10 – 18, 2018
About the TMP Family Theater
TMP Family Theater is a regional theater favorite specializing in musicals for families, young audiences and the very young. These fully-produced musical productions are adaptations from children’s literature and feature many favorite adult TMP Mainstage performers.
Tacoma Musical Playhouse
7116 Sixth Avenue |Tacoma, Washington 98406 |253-565-6867
