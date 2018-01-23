TLT invites a murderer to dinner

Tacoma Little Theatre once again invites the public to enjoy an evening of mystery, murder and mayhem with an excellent dinner.

“Death by Valentine, a Murder Mystery Dinner” is a loving four performance death notice performed in collaboration with The Social Bar and Grill in downtown Tacoma.

This bloody Valentine story concerns Hart Breaker, who is planning the perfect Valentine’s Day party for her daughter, Candy. Hart’s other daughter Coco Puff and her husband, Drew Blood, her friend Bill Willkill or her brother, Rock Bottoms, all refuse to help with the plans. Candy is not interested in any of the festivities and only wants to hang out with her friends. When gifts from a secret admirer keep arriving, Candy can’t figure out a way to escape the inevitable. Something must be done to save the party – but who will save Candy Valentine?

Director Karen Christensen has assembled a cast of prominent local actors to tell the delectable story. Included in the cast is Bob Lozier, George McClure, Sharry O’Hare, Brynne Geiszler, Heidi Walworth-Horn and a special guest star.

Dinner includes an appetizer; salad; meat, chicken or vegetarian/gluten free entrée; and dessert. Coffee, tea, water and soda are included; alcohol is available for purchase.

“Death by Valentine” runs February 15 through 18; Thursday through Saturday performance are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday’s begins at 3 p.m.

The event is staged at the restaurant’s site at 1715 Dock Street, downtown Tacoma.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes dinner and the show, and may be purchased on line at www.tacomalittletheatre.com or by calling the theatre at 253-272-2281.