Support Steilacoom School’s Levy Renewal

Submitted by Citizens for Steilacoom Historical School District Students/Lenore Rogers, Chair

Four years ago, Steilacoom Historical School District’s citizen-voters approved a four year maintenance and operations (M&O) Levy. This Levy, now titled by the State is called, the Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy- and needs to be renewed for another four years.

This Levy is the only locally approved ballot measure which will enable the District to bridge the gap between what the state pays and what it actually costs for educational and operational needs.

Renewal of this Levy is of critical importance, as it provides funding for students at all grade levels and all schools within the District, including Steilacoom, Dupont and Anderson Island.

This funding allows the District to provide: student technology, student programs and activities (bands, choirs, 30 sports programs, 45 clubs), after school buses, AP Course offerings, additional services for students with special needs, elementary specialists (PE, Music, Art) keeping school grounds safe, functional, and clean. It also helps provide qualified substitute teachers, improve libraries and assists in reducing class size.

Ballots will be mailed out January 26th and Election Day is February 13, 2018. For more information, check us out at: supportshsdstudents.com A vote to renew the Levy is a vote of support for schools and students.