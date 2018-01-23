How can Pierce County Library System meet the needs of growing communities?

TACOMA – Pierce County Library System is committed to serving growing communities and it wants to know residents’ top priorities for library services. This winter, the Library System is seeking the public’s input to learn the public’s top priorities for library services.

“We are talking with people about the Library’s funding constraints, which stem from costs to run the Library System growing at a faster and higher rate than revenues,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director of the Library System. “In the past 12 years, our service area has grown by 82,000 people, straining resources to serve growing communities.”

In recent years, costs to run the Library System have increased by an average of 4-7 percent a year, while property tax revenues have increased at an average rate of 1-3 percent. Property taxes make up approximately 94 percent of Pierce County Library’s revenue.

Population surges and significant use have outgrown many library buildings. At the same time, many library buildings are aging. Since 2006 the population in the Library’s service area has grown from 518,000 to 600,000 people. Whereas the population increased by 16 percent, the number of people with Pierce County Library cards grew by a significant amount: 63 percent. At the end of 2017, 323,000 people were active cardholders.

While more people have been moving into the Library’s service area, the public’s request and expectation for services have been growing.

The use of library materials – checkouts of books, movies, music and other items – has grown by 33 percent since 2006. During that same time, attendance in classes and events – such as story times and block play for kids, and technology and job readiness courses for adults – has surged by 700 percent.

In addition to the mounting population and significant use of library services, the Library System has out-lived the re-authorized levy voters passed in 2006. The Library has met or surpassed all four levy promises: more books and materials, hours, services for kids and teenagers, and technology services. The Library projected the 2006 levy would meet service needs for up to six years. The Library has stretched that funding for 12 years.

Since 2009 the gap between service needs and available funding averaged about $2 million a year, for a total of $20 million. To balance its budget and sustain services, the Library has eliminated or reduced services. Most notably in 2018, it cut spending on books and other materials; deferred major facility investments and software system upgrades; eliminated hoopla, a service that provided downloadable and streaming movies, TV shows and audiobooks; and ended the public’s use of meeting rooms when the libraries are closed.

The Library wants to hear the public’s priorities for library services at open houses at Pierce County Libraries in February:

Saturday, Feb. 3, noon-2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17 locations; except Tillicum Pierce County Library at 1-3 p.m.

The Library is also asking for input via an online survey, now through March 10.

Library leaders will share the public’s ideas with a community advisory committee, which the Library is forming to review and assess funding library services. The committee is expected to make a recommendation about funding for the Library to the Library’s Board of Trustees this summer.

Options to manage funding might include asking voters to increase property taxes to serve the area’s growing communities or further decreasing library services.

By state law, library districts, such as Pierce County Library, may receive property taxes for up to 50 cents per every $1,000 in assessed property value. The Library’s current tax rate is 42.94 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value that is projected to decrease to 41.50 cents in 2019.