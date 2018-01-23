Broadway Center presents George Stevens Jr.’s “Thurgood” for eight performances

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center is producing and presenting “Thurgood,” an award winning, one-man play written by George Stevens Jr., for eight public performances at Theater on the Square from Feb. 23 to March 3. The play is directed by Brett Carr and features Eric Clausell as both lead actor and co-director. Tickets start at $14 and are on sale now.

“Thurgood” brings to life the true story of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Told in the first person, the play revisits flashpoints in Marshall’s life: from his childhood in Baltimore, to law school, his rise to the Supreme Court, and his role in the civil rights movement. “Thurgood” premiered in 2006 with James Earl Jones in the title role, then opened on Broadway in 2008 with Laurence Fishburne. “Thurgood” was later adapted into an HBO special.

In addition to eight public performances from Feb. 23-March 3, close to 1800 high school students will see Thurgood at school day education matinees. “We send curriculum guides to teachers before the performance,” stated Katie Lappier, Broadway Center education director. “We want to help facilitate meaningful discussions around civil rights, history, and citizenship that relate to the themes of the play.”

“I’m thrilled to bring the story of Thurgood Marshall to life for Tacoma audiences, especially for the many students who will be coming to see the play,” stated actor and co-director Eric Clausell. “I hope they’re inspired, as I have been, by Justice Marshall’s courage and tenacity in fighting for equality both in and out of the courtroom.”

Show times for “Thurgood” are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for “Thurgood” are on sale now and start at $14. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.