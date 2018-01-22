The Suburban Times

Traffic signal to be installed this week at Gravelly Lake and Mt. Tacoma drives

The suspension that has been in place for the road improvement project along Gravelly Lake Drive between 100th Street and Bridgeport Way will be lifted Wednesday (Jan. 24, 2018) so that contractor RW Scott can begin installation of the new signal at Gravelly Lake and Mt. Tacoma drives.
The installation is expected to take up to two weeks. Construction will occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Traffic delays can be expected during this time.

Once the work is complete the project will return to its suspended status until the weather improves.

Questions or concerns can be directed to Paul Candler at 253-983-7776, or pcandler@cityoflakewood.us.

