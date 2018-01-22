TMP – My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) announces its third musical of the season for their 2017/18 season, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra.

The Voice. The Sultan of Swoon. The Chairman of the Board. Ol’ Blue Eyes. The Greatest Singer of the Popular Song. These are all nicknames for one of the greatest entertainers of the 20th century, a man whose career successes spanned more than 50 years, enjoying popularity with each successive generation.

A musical tribute to the Crooner, Grammy- and Academy-Award Winner, the one-and-only FRANK SINATRA! “My Way”, “Fly Me to the Moon”, “I’ve Got the World on a String” and “New York, New York” are some of his greatest hits that will have you singing along!

About the Show

Legendary Singer, Actor, and Producer Frank Sinatra was one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. Songs like “The Way You Look Tonight”, “Fly Me to the Moon”, and “Strangers in the Night” will still resonate with a crowd today. My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra is a tribute to the musical legend containing 56 songs, both iconic and lesser-known, that are sung by a spectacular cast of four men and four women in a jazz club setting. Get ready to end the night singing, dancing and feeling grand after seeing My Way!

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

February 2 – February 25

Fridays & Saturdays 7:30pm

Sundays 2pm

Saturday, February 17 & 24 2:00pm

The Cast

Women

Nancy Hebert Bach

Jessica Hanson

Allyson Jacobs-Lake

Tasha Smith

Men

Jonathan Bill

Mauro Bozzo

Colin Briskey

Mark Rake-Marona

TMP’s Creative Team

Jon Douglas Rake (Managing Artistic Director and Choreographer)

Jeff Strvtecky (Musical Director)

John Chenault (Lighting Designer)

Dennis Kurtz (Master Carpenter)

Jocelyne?Fowler (Costume Manager)

Where:

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.

Show Times:?

Ticket Prices:?

Adults $31.00?

Senior, Military, Students $29.00?

Children (12 & under) $22.00?

Groups of 10 or more $27.00?

All Seating is Reserved?

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at??www.tmp.org.??Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.??

Behind the Curtain @TMP with My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

Sunday, January 28, 2018, 7:00PM

Free Event!?

Prior to each TMP Mainstage production is a?FREE?90-minute preview presentation. These interactive presentations are designed to enhance the theater-going experience of audience members, whether familiar with the show or not. Attendees will be provided with an enlightening introduction into the history and impact of the story and its creators, the varied technical efforts of TMP to produce each particular show in this theater, and musical highlights presented by the cast.?This preview also serves to assist parents in educating their children about an upcoming production and the theater-going experience as a whole.??

Upcoming TMP Main Stage Productions

Catch Me If You Can | April 6 – 29, 2018

My Fair Lady | May 18 – June 10, 2018

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | July 6 – 29, 2018

About the Tacoma Musical Playhouse?

Celebrating our 24th season, Tacoma Musical Playhouse is a National Award winning non-profit arts organization, and the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. TMP programs are made possible, in part, by funds from ArtsFund, and Tacoma Arts Commission. TMP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre. Special thanks to TMP’s 2017/2018 season sponsors including The Dimmer Family Foundation, Jason Light at Edward Jones University Place, The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation, The Gottfried & Mary Fuchs Foundation, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, Heritage Distilling Co., and Horizons Foundation.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse

7116 Sixth Avenue |Tacoma, Washington 98406 |253-565-6867

www.tmp.org

