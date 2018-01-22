The Pierce College Raiders Women’s Basketball team will be hosting a co-ed Youth Basketball Camp this summer.

Coach Ariassa Wilson will host the camp with her women’s players. The camp is for campers aged 8-14. The camp will run from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, July 16-Wednesday, July 18. The tournament will be held at the Health Ed. Center on the Fort Steilacoom Campus in Lakewood, WA. (98498).The Health Ed. Center is located at 9401 Farwest Drive SW. Park for FREE in lot “C”.

The Pierce Raiders will work to encourage young players to playing basketball. The players will be taught basic skills to continue their career as they get into high school. Coach Wilson is starting her third year at Pierce College. Her team has grown as they have played well in the NWAC West Division.

The team is working to get back to the NWAC playoffs this winter. Look for the ability to sign up on March 1, 2018.

Source: Pierce Women’s Basketball to Host Co-Ed Summer Basketball Camp – Pierce College Athletics