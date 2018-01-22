The Suburban Times

Looking for a rewarding career in law enforcement? Join our team

Now hiring! The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a hiring workshop Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Pierce County Jail, 701 Nollmeyer Lane in Tacoma.

Pierce County logoIf you’re interested in becoming a Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy in corrections or patrol, this is your opportunity to get an inside look at what the Sheriff’s Department is all about, in a casual and informative atmosphere.

The workshop’s interactive breakout sessions include a jail tour, time for question and answers, tips for dressing for success, and mock oral boards.

There’s no better way to serve your community – than protecting it. Click here to RSVP for the Jan. 24 workshop.

New this year:

  • Minimum age requirement to be a corrections deputy is 20-year-old
  • Hiring Incentive Program
  • Entry Level Corrections Deputies are paid $1,500, distributed in one installment of $500 and a second installment of $1,000; newly hired Lateral Corrections Deputies are paid $2,500 in one installment
  • The Referral Incentive Program rewards Pierce County employees a $500 incentive payment who refer applicants that become a successful Sheriff’s Department Corrections Deputy or Deputy Sheriff employee

For more information about these positions, and links to free online testing, visit the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department webpage.

