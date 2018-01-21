Pierce Raiders Women’s Basketball Turns Back South Puget Sound 55-40

Pierce College’s Women’s Basketball team held back South Puget Sound Clippers 55-40 Saturday.

The Raiders got 17 pts. from Freshman Sydney Dewitt (Federal Way, WA., Federal Way H.S. ) to lead the Raiders. The team is now 2-2 in league and 6-11 overall. The Raiders are tied in 4th place with the Highline Thunderbirds who will come to Lakewood at 2-2 in league on Wednesday night. The 4th place spot is important to the Raiders as the season moves forward. Four teams make the NWAC Basketball Playoffs from each division. The Raiders are working to take the team to the NWAC playoffs this season.

Freshman Alyssa Donaldson (Tacoma, WA. , Life Christian H.S. ) said, “We know we don’t want to lose at home, we wanted them to know early that we wanted to keep track of our own house. A win feels good for everyone, but it is especially important to our sophomores who struggled a year ago. Its a lot more fun to win.”

The Raiders really went to work in the first quarter with an 18-7 lead after the first quarter. Pierce went to the locker room with a 31-17 lead. Pierce kept pace with the Clippers in the 2nd half winning the half, 24-23.

The Raiders hit 44% from the floor and they hit 30.0% of the three point shots. The team was also happy with their turnovers, which ended the game with a 26-21 margin.

Assistant Coach Ionna Price was pleased with tonight’s results saying, “It was a good win for us after coming off of the last game (loss on Wednesday to Lower Columbia), we came out ready to win and ready to get after it. Our goal right now is to get as many games as we can and not worry about what other teams are doing.”

Freshman Ruby Daube (Manteca, CA. , East Union H.S. ) had six rebounds to lead the Raiders. Sophomore Jalani Palu-Thompson (Tacoma, WA. , Woodrow Wilson H.S. ) had four three pointers for Pierce, and ended with 14 points overall.

The Raiders will be at home again on Wed., Jan. 24th against the Highline Thunderbirds at 6:00 p.m.. The game will be live streamed at Pierceraiders.com.

Read more: Pierce Raiders Women’s Basketball Turns Back South Puget Sound 55-40. – Pierce College Athletics